The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday grilled the immediate past governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, for nine hours before he was later released.

Mr Ortom arrived at the premises of the commission’s Zonal Headquarters, Makurdi, at 10 a.m. and left there at about 7 :00 p.m.

Reacting, Mr Ortom’s media aide, Terver Akase, said that contrary to insinuations in some sections of the mass media, the former governor was not arrested but only honoured the commission’s invitation.

“Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi,“ Mr Akase said.

According to him, the former governor has nothing to hide, adding that he would always be available for questioning by the anti-graft agency .

“Ortom has nothing to hide regarding his stewardship in the state,” Mr Akase said.

Mr Ortom was governor of Benue State from May 2015 to May 2023. He had served as the national auditor of the then ruling PDP and later minister of state for trade and investments.

(NAN)

