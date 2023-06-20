In the spirit of the reorganisation of public service operations, all but 14 governing boards of the Nigerian government’s parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies have been disbanded.

The dissolution, on the order of President Bola Tinubu, means until the affected government establishments get new heads, the president has a duty of handling pressing issues that ideally would have been the responsibilities of the boards in addition to his normal role.

There are strong indications that the sizes and number of the institutions may shrink further in the days, with the merger of key revenue-generating agencies on the cards.

A roadmap to Nigeria’s economic revamp for the new administration, drawn by a presidential advisory team last month, proposed the unification of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Customs, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency into a single entity to be known as the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS).

The NRS will help the new government ease the receipt of direct and indirect taxes, in addition to levies.

PREMIUM TIMES presents a list of the establishments affected by the rejig:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

