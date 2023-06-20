Newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, says he is ready to chase away all criminals in Nigeria.

Mr Egbetokun stated this after he was decorated by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu named him as the IGP in acting capacity on Monday. His appointment has to be confirmed by the Senate.

He succeeds Usman Baba, who has been retired from service.

Mr Egbetokun, a former police commissioner in Lagos, told State House correspondents that he will formally assume duty on Wednesday.

He said he feels like a tiger inside of him ready to chase away all criminals in Nigeria and like a lion ready to devour all the enemies of the country.

“Now I have just been decorated and I am looking forward to taking over tomorrow morning by 11 a.m. I really can’t describe how I feel presently, but if I have to tell you anything, I will tell you that right now I feel like tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

“And some other time, I fell like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria. That’s my feeling right now.”

Meanwhile, Mr Baba said he is happy that he is handing over the police force to somebody he knows.

“It’s very significant as you have mentioned. It’s a stage, you come, you work, and you go. I’m happy I am handing over to somebody I know that will carry the mantle of leadership from where I have stopped,” he said.

Asked how much he knows his successor, the outgoing IGP said: “We grew up in the job, we grew up together. I was his boss at a time or even when I was IGP. He worked under me twice, we’ve been working together and I know how he can go ahead to champion the course of the police from where I stopped.”

