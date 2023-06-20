The boards of at least 14 agencies pulled through Monday’s sweeping shake-up aborting the tenure of the top hierarchies of the Nigerian Government’s agencies, parastatals, institutions and state-owned companies.

President Bola Tinubu’s directive to dissolve the apex decision-making organs of the establishments falls within the ambit “of his Constitutional Powers and in the Public interest,” said the government in a statement Monday night.

The rejig continues a chain of leadership changes in major government institutions since the president assumed power barely three weeks ago.

Godwin Emefiele, the central bank governor, was asked to vacate his seat on 9 May to allow the government to start a probe into the operations of the apex bank under his watch. The State Security Service has since detained Mr Emefiele.

Folashodun Shonubi, the bank’s deputy governor overseeing the operations directorate, has been acting in his stead.

On Thursday, Abdulrasheed Bawa, chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was suspended, later presenting himself to the secret police for questioning.

President Tinubu will temporarily handle issues that, ordinarily, members of the dissolved boards were duty-bound to treat until new boards are in place, the statement said.

Such matters will reach the president via the permanent secretaries “of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices,” the statement added.

READ ALSO:

The dissolution does not, however, affect boards, commissions and councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

PREMIUM TIMES presents the list of the identified boards, commissions and councils, featuring in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

They include:

(a) Code of Conduct Bureau;

(b) Council of State;

(c) Federal Character Commission;

(d) Federal Civil Service Commission;

(e) Federal Judicial Service Commission;

(f) Independent National Electoral Commission;

(g) National Defence Council;

(h) National Economic Council;

(i) National Judicial Council;

(j) National Population Commission;

(k) National Security Council;

(l) Nigeria Police Council;

(m) Police Service Commission; and

(n) Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

