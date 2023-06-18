The police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of Ibrahim Bodunde-Oyinlade, the chief imam of USO community in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The 67-year-old cleric was abducted on his farm at Asolo Farm Camp on Saturday afternoon.

A family member said they reported to the police when Mr Bodunde-Oyinlade did not return home by 2 p.m. and calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family but are yet to demand ransom,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the police spokesperson in the state, however, confirmed the incident.

He said police officers and vigilantes were combing the forest in search of the chief imam.

Mr Odunlami-Omisanya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victim’s car and mobile phone were found at the farm.

ALSO READ: Ondo community cry out over siege by suspected criminal herders

“It was at about 6 p.m. that the family members came to report the incident at the police station in USO community.

“The DPO, policemen and vigilantes are searching the area for possible rescue,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

