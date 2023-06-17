Nigeria’s leading investigative and pro-democracy newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, has inaugurated its ombudsman team.

This was after the reconstitution of the board, six years after the first creation in May 2017 where a seven person team was chosen and later reduced to three on 13 May following a restructuring.

The inauguration which took place on 6 June welcomed media professionals, scholars and veteran journalists–Gbemiga Ogunleye, Ruqayyah Aliyu Yusuf and Udeme Nana.

At the event, the publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, stated that the board was created following the “need for an ethical rebirth of the industry and to help mitigate

the abuses that we currently have going on”.

He said that this would also help to bridge the gap between academic and professional practicing parts of the industry.

Also present was the organisation’s Editor-in-chief, Musikilu Mojeed, who welcomed and thanked the board members, and charged them to be a conduit between the public and the organisation.

Similarly, the Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, said he is looking forward to drawing from the team’s wealth of knowledge to improve the processes in PREMIUM TIMES’ newsroom.

One of the members of the Ombudsman team, Dr Nana, noted the need for rigorous fact checking and gate keeping in the media industry to avoid its attendant challenges.

Also, Dr Yusuf expressed her gratitude to be part of the Board and the opportunity to contribute to the operations of the organisation.

