ynaecologists- health professionals who are focused on the functions and diseases specific to women and girls, and especially those that affect the reproductive system, have advised the new administration of President Bola Tinubu to prioritise investment in the country’s health system “as a step towards ending the menace of maternal and infant mortality”.

The experts who are members of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) gave the charge during the opening ceremony of a three-day workshop on leadership and management development for the health sector, which was held during the week in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They said without a robust health system, the country will fail to address and end maternal and infant deaths.

The event was organised by PACFaH@Scale, a Bill and Melinda Gates-funded project, in partnership with SOGON under the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), and it was anchored by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).

Speaking at the event, the President of SOGON, Habib Sadauki, said the government must be committee to identifying and addressing issues leading to maternal and infant deaths as a major step to ending the menace.

Mr Sadauki said Nigeria has the highest maternal and infant mortality rates globally.

He said: “We need to see a more significant commitment from the government, and this means addressing the issues squarely.

“The major causes of these deaths are bleeding after childbirth, eclampsia, and delays in having the babies out. So to address this, the government has to improve the health system so women have access to care at any given time.”

He said it is applicable in most countries that no woman should die giving birth, which should not be different in Nigeria.

High mortality

Nigeria’s maternal mortality rate is one of the highest in the world. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa says that one in seven global maternal deaths occurs in Nigeria, meaning that more than 50,000 women die per year in Nigeria.

A 2023 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) also shows that Nigeria accounts for the second-highest number of maternal and child deaths globally.

According to the report, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is only behind India in the ranking. The report noted that in 2020, 788 women and children died ‘per thousand’ in India, and 540 women and children ‘per thousand’ died in Nigeria.

Collaborations, improved funding

At the event, the chairperson of SOGON in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, Eziamaka Ezenkwele, said the country’s health system lacks adequate funding to address significant issues that could prevent many deaths.

Ms Ezenkwele said asides from improved funding, the government must also build a strong collaboration with civil society organisations and people at the community level.

She said this contributes in no small measure to reducing maternal and child deaths in the country.

“We have observed for many years that Nigeria’s maternal and child health indices are not the best, and that is not good for our country,” she said.

She said health system funding should also be extended to the rural areas where unskilled birth attendants still attend to many women.

In his remark, the Director of Research at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Dung Pam, said the role of adequate funding in the health sector cannot be over-emphasised.

Mr Pam said the government must deploy enough funds to the sector and also ensure the implementation of the right policy.

“The government must address the sector holistically in such a way that maternal health will be a very strong component of it,” he said.

Leadership project

Meanwhile, the SOGON president has said the leadership project enhances maternal health outcomes by providing capacity-building support, advocacy, and improved care, especially at the primary healthcare level.

He said it also aims to serve as the leading voice for women’s health in Nigeria by scaling up evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for treating postpartum haemorrhage.

“The goal is to conduct thorough research in primary and secondary health facilities across Nigeria and, in comparison, with five other countries to pinpoint the gaps and opportunities for Nigeria to adopt and implement the clinical interventions that can effectively reduce maternal mortality rates,” he said.

In her presentation, the Executive Director of dRPC, Judith-Ann Walker, noted that the partnership is to address the worrisome surge in maternal mortality in Nigeria.

Ms Walker said the alarming rate of maternal deaths can no longer be ignored.

She said: “Therefore, a partnership has been established to collaborate and enhance the ability to combat this issue.

“This initiative aims to equip SOGON with the necessary resources to effectively implement the project and speak to stakeholders at the national and sub-national levels.”

