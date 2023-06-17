Residents of Salanta Quarters in the Kano metropolis have accused the state government of demolishing their buildings without prior notice and compensation.

The residents, who described the demolition of their houses as illegal, said they followed due process in acquiring the land on which their houses were built from the immediate past government of the state.

There was tension in the area on Saturday as the residents tried to physically prevent officials, who arrived their community, from demolishing the buildings.

A viral video of the altercation scene showed an injured victim making a phone call, pleading for help from loved ones, whilst alleging that one of his phones was damaged by an official.

“You cannot demolish our properties overnight without prior notification after we have all our documents intact. We all have our families here, and this is injustice. They have voted calamity for us.

“They have demolished our shops in the market, and now they have returned to our residences without any compensation. We will die here, and if you demolish this house, it will (be a curse on) your life,” one of the unidentified property owners was heard saying at the top of his voice in the video.

Some were chanting Allahu Akbar! (God is the greatest). Some claimed they were ready to be engaged in a jihad to protect their properties from being demolished.

“How can they come and kill us overnight with our children? Video me and tell people about our situation,” another unidentified property owner, filmed alongside his kids, said.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the demolition scene Saturday morning and witnessed how some of the buildings under construction were pulled down. Completed buildings were spared as of the time of filing this report.

Looters were also seen scavenging for valuables under the rubble of the demolished properties.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, could not be immediately reached Saturday morning for comments.

The government alleged that buildings in Salanta were built on a piece of land belonging to the Kano State Polytechnic.

Earlier, the secretary to the Kano state government, Abdullahi Baffa, said they would reclaim all government properties within and outside Kano, that the former administration sold.

