The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma, to departments.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approved the promotion of Messrs Mba, Ciroma and other officers of the Force.

Mr Adejobi said Mr Mba had been deployed to head the Department of Research and Planning while Mr Ciroma was deployed to head the Department of Training and Development.

He said Hafiz Inuwa, a DIG, had also been redeployed to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

According to Mr Adejobi, with the recent elevation, Mr Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-east and Mba, the supervisory DIG for the South-east geo-political zone.

The police spokesperson said the IGP also approved the posting/redeployment of 17 assistant inspectors-general of police (AIGs) to various commands and formations.

He said the posting are Abubakar Lawal, AIG Zone 10 Sokoto, Abdul Umar, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri, Williams Adebowale, AIG Zone 7 Abuja, Shettima Zanna, AIG Armament FHQ Abuja, Ebong Eyibio Ebong, AIG Zone 17 Akure and Adepoju Ilori, AIG Maritime Lagos.

Others are Okon Effiong, AIG FCID Annex Kaduna, Echeng Echeng, AIG Zone 9 Umuahia, Susan Horsefall, Commandant Staff College Jos, Bankole Sikiru, AIG DFA FHQ Abuja, Oladimeji Olanrewaju, AIG Zone 11 Osogbo and Odama Ojeka, AIG FEDOPS FHQ, Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said other AIGs deployed are Shehu Gwarzo, AIG Forensic, Yekini Ayoku, AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja, Yahaya Abubakar, AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos, Umar Sanda, AIG Zone 1 Kano and Ede Ayuba, AIG CTU FHQ Abuja.

He said the IGP urged the senior police officers to continue to entrench professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens in their new places of assignment.

He said the IGP called on the officers to ensure public safety and security in their duty, with renewed vigour.

(NAN)

