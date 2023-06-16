The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court at Maitama, Abuja, has ordered the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, to grant lawyers access to the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Mr Emefiele was arrested at his home in Lagos on 10 June, a Saturday, and flown to the secret police’s headquarters where he is believed to be facing interrogation.

The SSS had previously accused him of terrorism financing, but no formal charges have been filed against him.

He was taken into custody a day after he was suspended from office by President Bola Tinubu.

Worried by his continued incarceration by the spy agency, Mr Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu, approached the court, praying it to compel the secret service to grant him access to his client.

Mr Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), filed a fundamental rights suit before Hamza Muazu, a judge of the FCT High Court, Abuja.

When the suit came up on Friday, the lawyer informed the court that he had written letters to the SSS on the 14 June, seeking an audience with Mr Emefiele, but SSS did not respond to his request.

But the lawyer to the SSS, I Awo, informed the judge that the service was open to granting such requests.

Mr Awo noted that the SSS granted access to listed lawyers and family members of Mr Emefiele to see him.

After listening to the lawyers in the suit, the judge ordered the SSS to allow Mr Emefiele’s lawyers and family members access to him.

The suit was adjourned until 19 June for further hearing.

In December last year, the SSS approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to issue an order for the arrest of Mr Emefiele.

But the judge, John Tsoho, who is also the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, declined the request.

Mr Tsoho had said there was no sufficient information to warrant the court issuing an order for Mr Emefiele’s arrest.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how SSS accused Mr Emefiele of funding the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as sabotaging the Nigerian economy, among other heinous crimes.

