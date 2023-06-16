The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Aminat Yusuf, a Lagos State University (LASU) student, for being the first undergraduate to obtain a cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 in 40 years of the university’s establishment.

The university on Wednesday announced Ms Yusuf from the Faculty of Law as the best-graduating student, who will be rewarded with a N500,000 cash prize.

“This is truly commendable! Your dedication and hard work have paid off,” Mr Sanwo-Olu in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle Friday.

The governor also acknowledged “the outstanding academic achievements” of other university students who achieved first-class honours in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 sessions.

“As a state, we will continue to reward and support academic excellence,” he added.

While the governor is yet to state his reward for Ms Yusuf, he had in 2020 awarded a post-graduate scholarship and N5 million cash prize to the best student with a score of 4.95 CGPA.

More first-class graduates, other details

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in her address at a pre-convocation press briefing, disclosed that the 26th convocation would feature those who graduated during the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

Mrs Olatunji-Bello noted that the university would graduate 10,183, of which 282 students obtained First Class in different fields.

The professor of Physiology also explained that while Ms Yusuf tops the first-class graduates for the 2021/2022 academic session, Feyisayo Lopez from the Department of Physiology, College of Medicine, emerged as the best for the 2020/2021 session with a 4.91 CGPA.

She further noted that apart from the 121 postgraduate students, who will be awarded doctorates, the university will confer honorary doctorates on the wife of the Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and seven other eminent Nigerians “who have made contributions to the development of LASU and the nation at large.”

Other awardees include the former governor, Babatunde Fashola; Oba of Ikate land in Lagos, Saheed Elegushi; the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Suleiman Ashade, Daniel Olukoya and Victoria Orelope-Adefulire.

