Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Thursday, 15 June, convicted a former member of the House of Representatives, Mansur Ali Mashi, on eight counts of conspiracy and obtaining by pretences.

Mr Mashi, who represented Mashi Dutsi federal constituency, was convicted alongside three bank officials: Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu and Muazu Abdu, in a trial that lasted 12 years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuted Mr Mashi for using fictitious companies to fraudulently obtain a loan facility to the tune of N212,439,552 (Two Hundred and Twelve Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Fifty-two Naira) only from Sterling Bank, which he diverted to personal use.

Upon arraignment, the defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them, and the case proceeded to trial. During the trial, the matter suffered several setbacks due to the elevation or retirement of the trial judges. But the prosecution called six witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove the case against the defendants.

At the last adjourned date, counsel for the parties adopted their final written addresses and the matter was subsequently adjourned till 15 and 16 June for judgement.

However, when the matter was called on Thursday, 15 June, the 1st defendant was absent from court. But the court, in a well-considered judgement, pronounced him guilty on counts 1 to 8 and was convicted accordingly.

The 4th defendant was also absent, but the court found him guilty on all counts.

The court, however, reserved sentencing for the two absentee defendants until they were arrested and brought before the court.

The 2nd defendant, Abdulmumin Mustapha, the former branch manager of Sterling Bank, was convicted on counts 1 to 15 and sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count without the option of a fine. The court further ordered the 2nd defendant to restitute Sterling Bank in N40,000,000 (Forty Million Naira).

The 3rd defendant, the former Head of Operation of the bank, was discharged on counts 1-8 but convicted on counts 9 to 15 and sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on each count without an option of fine.

The 1st defendant, Mr Mashi, is also awaiting judgement in a case of contempt of court before the same court. The judgment is slated for today, 16 June.

In this particular case, Mr Mashi is alleged to have sold the properties that were confiscated from him by the Court through an interim forfeiture order.

