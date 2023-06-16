The police in Osun State have arrested 28-year-old Kehinde Adekusibe for allegedly inciting inter-ethic violence.

Mr Adekusibe allegedly posted on Twitter a call to “Let’s kill all the Igbos.”

The Osun State Police Command has arrested one Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe 'm' 28years for posting hateful content calculated to incite ethnic violence in the country via his Twitter account on May 18, 2023. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation. pic.twitter.com/9We4GlDQml — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) June 16, 2023

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi announced the arrest through a statement posted on his verified Twitter handle, @Princemoye1, on Thursday.

The statement, titled “Osun Police Arrests Social Media User Who Tweeted ‘Let’s Kill All The Igbos,” reads: “The Osun Police Command has arrested one Kehinde Adesogba Adekusibe, ‘m’, 28 years who violated the social media policy on hate speech.

“It could be recalled that, on 18th May 2023, the suspect, Kehinde Adekusibe, on his Twitter handle, tweeted, “Let’s kill all the Igbos. Let’s flush them out of Yoruba lands.

“I hate these people with passion. They are violent people. They are the worst. They hate us. Let’s hate them without holding back.”

The police spokesperson said immediately after law enforcement became aware of the hateful act, detectives from the cybercrime section at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Osogbo, “swung into action.”

He said Mr Adekusibe was arrested in Ilesa.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime, and he will be charged to the court after the completion of the investigation.

“We have done what is needful on this matter. It can only take some time; every offence committed leaves a trace, and culprits will surely face the music.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

