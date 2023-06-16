The Kaduna State High Court on Thursday ordered the Nigerian Army to allow host communities of Jaji Military Cantonment access to their farmlands.

The judge, Hannatu Balogun, also ordered the army to pay each 260 members of the communities N1,000 cost. She ordered the army to present evidence of payment by 10 July.

The plaintiffs’ counsel, Kimi Livingston, filed a contempt suit against the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, and some senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

They alleged that the army refused to obey the court order, which stopped the construction of a perimeter fence around Jaji barracks.

Also, they alleged that the army blocked the plaintiffs’ access to their farmland, villages and communities during the pendency of the case.

READ ALSO:

The respondents were not in court, but sent a letter stating that officers occupying the offices had been transferred to other places.

The judge refused to accept the letter.

The defendant’s counsel, Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that he would ensure that the officers were in court personally by 10 July.

He also denied the allegations of stopping communities from accessing their farmlands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that host communities of the Jaji Military Cantonment had in November 2020 sued the military at the state High Court over alleged encroachment on their ancestral land.

Some community representatives, including Wusono, Ungwan Auta, Labar, and Ungwan Alhassan, were in court. They said the military had started fencing the community into the cantonment while the settlement was ongoing.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

