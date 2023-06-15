The newly-elected President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said Nigerians will see a different National Assembly to debate issues robustly to improve their lives.

Mr Akpabio disclosed this in an interview with State House Correspondents on Thursday after he paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso villa, Abuja.

“Nigerians should expect robust debates and decisions that will improve the lives of Nigerians.

“They should expect robust legislative debates. They should expect us to focus on Nigeria, and they should expect us to help the president to make decisions that will help improve the lot of Nigerians as well as decisions that will ensure total empowerment of Nigerians,” he said.

He also said the National Assembly is ready to work with the executive arm of government to better the lives of Nigerians.

“The president has already started; ours is to back and support his actions for the betterment of the country. So, the parliament, on resumption, will also lend our voice to what we have seen so far. He has taken the right steps.

“The stock market is rising, and a lot of people are very excited with the steps he has taken so far. There is renewed hope not just in terms of the economy but in terms of the stability of the country, and it will affect all facets of life, including security.

“So, I applaud him, and we welcome the development so far. As a Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ours is to back him with the necessary legislation and also to bring to the foremost of the things that are happening in our various constituencies through motions and observations so that the government can take more actions since we are closer to the grassroots.

“Above all, they want improvement in the economy. They want to see palliatives, and they want to see everything about the wellbeing of Nigerians to be taken more seriously,” Mr Akpabio stated.

The senate president emphasised that the primary focus of the government is about the security and welfare of the lives of the people, adding that the legislators, together with the other arms of government, are poised to do so.

Mr Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, was elected as the president of the 10th Senate on Tuesday. He defeated Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, to emerge as the winner.

He was the anointed candidate of Mr Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

