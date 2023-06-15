Former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has said President Bola Tinubu is expected to rejig the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Akande, an ally of Mr Tinubu, stated this on Thursday while addressing State House Correspondents after visiting the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“People will expect the rejigging of our party, the APC and the re-establishment of good governance in Nigeria. And it should go on record that the APC brings good governance to Nigeria,” Mr Akande, who was governor of Osun State, said.

The elder statesman said he visited Mr Tinubu to “see how he lives.”

“ I am a village man from Osun State. Now that the president is in the city, I think I should see how he lives. When I got to his house, they said he is in the office, and I decided to come and say hello to him. I see that he can be very busy.

“I asked him when they will create a Camp David in Nigeria where presidents would rest. I met him. We joke, chat and pray for Nigeria,” he said.

Asked if he offered advice to the president, Mr Akande said, “ It’s not yet time for advice. We are watching him do good. Nigerians are happy. By the time we hear any complaint, the time will be ripe enough for giving president advice.

On the critical decisions Mr Tinubu had taken since he assumed office on 29 May, the former Osun governor said, “Oh! I merely watch the perception of the country, very excellent. People are happy with him. And that is why I boldly come during day time,” he added.

Messrs Tinubu and Akande have been close political associates. Both won the governorship elections in Osun and Lagos states 1999 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Although Mr Akande served one term from 1999 to 2003, Mr Tinubu served two terms, ending in 2007.

The two politicians were also in the Action Congress (AC), which later became the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and the former Osun governor was the party’s national chairman.

Mr Akande became the interim chairman of the APC when the ACN and other opposition parties merged to form the ruling party in 2013.

