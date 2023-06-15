In the last two weeks, Nigerian armed forces have eliminated 42 bandits, terrorists and other criminals in various operations in the North-central and North-west regions.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Musa Danmadami, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the armed forces operations.

Mr Danmadami, a major general, said that the troops apprehended 13 suspects in the Irekpeni community along Lokoja-Kabba-Okene Road in Kogi State.

He said the troops recovered a mobile phone containing the numbers of four suspected ISWAP terrorists on the watch list of security agencies.

He added that seven kidnappers, informants and collaborators were apprehended in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State following a tip-off.

He said troops arrested 86 suspected criminals and rescued nine kidnapped civilians across the two zones.

In North-west, Mr Danmadami said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and other operations eliminated 38 bandits, apprehended 10 and rescued 24 kidnapped civilians.

READ ALSO:

He said the troops also recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 92 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 894 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 PKT guns, 28 AK47 magazines, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, 83 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm special, five dane guns, and three IEDs.

“Other items include 19 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, three boafeng radios and 34 cattle.

“Equally, between June 2 and June 6, the air component had conducted air interdiction operation at a terrorist leader’s enclave in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara observed with terrorist activities.

“Accordingly, the target was attacked with rockets neutralising several terrorists.

“Also, on June 4, similar operation was carried within Batsari, Danmusa and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State and Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara following intel on terrorists converging at these locations.

“Consequently, the target areas were engaged with rockets with several terrorists neutralised in the air strikes,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

