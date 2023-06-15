A former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, Olisa Agbakoba, has called for a sweeping reform of Nigeria’s electoral system.

He also called for the dissolution of the current Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for such reform to succeed.

Mr Agbakoba, in a statement Thursday, said the reform was necessary after what he described as Nigeria’s most logistically flawed election conducted by INEC in February and March this year.

He said, after the recent suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, “next is for the president to dismantle INEC.”

He added that the chairman of INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu, must leave office for a reform of the electoral system to succeed.

“Everyone will agree that logistically, the 2023 elections are the worst in our history. I do not refer to the merits of the results of the elections,” Mr Agbakoba stated.

Many results of the last general elections, including President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential poll, are still being challenged in court.

“Both petitioners and respondents suffered at the hands of an incompetent INEC,” the ex-NBA president said Thursday, calling for deep electoral system reforms.

The Presidential Election Petition Court began hearing the petitions in May and has, up till September, to announce its decisions.

MrAgbakoba added: “As we await rulings from the courts, massive reforms of the electoral framework ought to begin, but this means that the INEC Chairman will have to leave office by resignation or removal; otherwise, the reform task will be impeded.”

Outcry

There was a public outcry, particularly from the camp of the leading opposition candidates – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) – and their supporters.

One major cause of the early grievances was the large-scale logistical hitches leading to late arrival of electoral officers at polling units on election day. In many other polling units, electoral officials and the polling materials did not show up throughout the day

At the close of polling in most units across the country on the day of election, INEC also failed to promptly deliver on its promise to upload photographic copies of result sheets.

Opposition candidates also said that the INEC chair failed to look into complaints of malpractices and irregularities before announcing the presidential election results on 1 March.

These formed part of the issues in the opposition candidates’ separate petitions in court to challenge President Tinubu’s victory.

Mr Agbakoba said Thursday that his “suggested reforms have nothing to do with the merits of election results. Both winners and losers of the elections were victims of the failure of INEC.”

“Confidence in Nigeria’s democracy will be enhanced by a deep cleansing of INEC,” he added.

