President Bola Tinubu has named eight individuals as special advisers.

They include a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, and a former Lagos Commissioner for Information, Dele Alake, who has been a close aide of Mr Tinubu for years.

Me Ribadu was named special adviser on security, a position suggesting he might function as national security adviser.

Mr Alake, on the other hand, will serve as special adviser on special duties, communications and strategy.

Mr Tinubu also appointed Wale Edun, a former Lagos commissioner, as special adviser on monetary policies.

The eight appointments were contained in a list of eight special advisers announced by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, via a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Tinubu had last week named a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff and a former Governor of Benue State, George Akume, as Secretary to the government of the federation.

Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former senator and deputy governor of Jigawa State, was also appointed deputy chief of staff.

Read the full statement by Mr Oladunjoye below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:

1.Mr. Dele Alake; Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

2. Mr. Yau Darazo; Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

3. Mr. Wale Edun; Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen; Special Adviser, Energy

5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji; Special Adviser, Revenue

6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu; Special Adviser, Security

7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu; Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.

8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas; Special Adviser, Health

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director Information

State House

June 15, 2023

