Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, has said that his administration will focus on five key areas, namely security, economy, job creation, agriculture and infrastructure to develop the country.

The president stated this Thursday while inaugurating the National Economic Council (NEC) that is expected to work as the economic policy advisory body of his administration.

The event took place at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The council is made of the country’s 36 governor who were all in attendance.

Other members of the body are the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies whose duties hinge on the economy

He said he will run an administration that will be impartial and will govern according to the constitution and the rule of law.

The president vowed to defend the nation from terrorism and all forms of criminality as well as promoting economic growth and development.

“We will prominently feature women and youths in all our activities and to take proactive steps such as championing a credit culture to discourage corruption while strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of various anti-corruption agencies,” he said.

Mr Tinubu told the NEC that now is the time to truly harness the nation’s potentials for development.

“We must harness the growth potentials of Nigeria and bring about serious development in order to move us from a potential nation to a pragmatic economic development in a rapid manner.” he said.

The president also told the members of NEC that he is happy with the support being extended to his administration so far by Nigerians.

“There are expectations from NEC as a veritable source of articulating policies and programmes that are people oriented. I cannot over emphasize that. It is also reassuring to note that the populace, members of this country are behind us. They want reforms and they want it quickly, to have a meaningful impact in their lives,” the president said.

Mr Tinubu called on the governors to work in unity with the central government and local councils under them to achieve maximum impact.

“We have enormous challenges facing us. It is you and I. We have all the 36 governors as stakeholders and you have the flexibility of using the local governments to rapidly develop the infrastructure within the local government areas. Collaboration is not a crime, please let us do so,” he said.

The NEC is a statutory body established by a provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with a mandate to advise the president on the economic affairs of the country. It is headed by the vice president.

