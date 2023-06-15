Vice President Kashim Shettima has presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, being held at the State House Council Chambers on Thursday, is the first since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu’s administration on 29 May.

The vice president, by the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, is the chairman of NEC.

The NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels of government.

The council comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Minister of Finance, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies whose duties hinge on the economy.

Governors who are old members of the council include Charles Soludo of Anambra, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Godwin Obaseki of Edo States.

Others are Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara States.

Newly elected governors are also in attendance.

President Tinubu had earlier inaugurated the council before it proceeded with its meeting.

(NAN)

