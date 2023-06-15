The Head of Transparency International, Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani, says the suspension of the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, did not surprise the organisation.

Mr Rafsanjani, also the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the suspension of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) chairman in a statement by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Mr Bawa was suspended based on “weighty allegations of abuse of office” levelled against him.

Mr Bawa, following his suspension, has since been invited by the SSS for interrogation.

”The suspension did not come to us by surprise, this is because of the way and manner the previous regimes or governments have always removed the EFCC leaders when they come into power.

”For this development, with regard to the removal of the EFCC chairman, we believe that already we knew that he was going to be removed because of so many political interests and changes that can happen.”

He said Mr Tinubu might not likely retain Mr Bawa because of how he was appointed and his affiliation.

”He will want to get rid of anything that has to do with that.

”Also there are some political interests, some politicians associated with the government also have issues with the current suspended EFCC chairman and therefore, they are likely not to be comfortable to have him there.”

Mr Rafsanjani added that ”the EFCC office has been unnecessarily made too much political.

”Therefore, it is making it difficult to do what ordinarily government agency is supposed to do.

”So, we need to look at it from that context and from that perspective, so I’m not surprised.”

Mr Rafsanjani, however, said that ”what is important is that we must insist and demand that the anti-corruption and the good work of agencies, including EFCC, must continue in the country.”

He also advised the government to look beyond politics in appointing the next chairman of EFCC.

”In appointing the next one, I think first and foremost, let’s make that office to be a technical professional office.

”Let’s make it less political; let us remove the use of that to settle political issues.

”I think we need to have a credibly experienced, fairly minded person to carry out that responsibility,” he said.

(NAN)

