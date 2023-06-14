Nigerian tycoon Tony Elumelu and his family upped their stake in Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) to more than one-third, taking their combined interest in the conglomerate to 14.6 billion shares.
At a market price of N3.53 per share on Wednesday, the Elumelus’ stake in Transcorp comes to over N51.6 billion.
The magnate, his relatives, his fully-owned investment firm, HH Capital, and the family-owned investment company, Heirs Holdings, now hold at least a 36 per cent stake between them, according to PREMIUM TIMES’ calculation, using market data and regulatory filings.
The latest transactions taking the family’s holding to that level variously occurred on 5 June, when Awele Elumelu, wife of Mr Elumelu, bought 7.4 million shares in the firm.
That was worth N22 million, according to the details of a note published by the NGX Tuesday.
The share price of Nigeria’s biggest listed conglomerate, Transcorp, which has investments in energy, hospitality and power, has surged nearly three times this year, making it the 5th best-performing stock of the 156 stocks quoted on the Nigerian bourse.
The performance owed its debt to the buying pressure on the stock resulting from the flurry of activities following the move by Femi Otedola, the chairman and biggest shareholder of FBN Holdings and Geregu Power, to acquire the biggest interest in the corporation.
Mr Otedola said in a May statement to PREMIUM TIMES he tabled an offer of N250 billion to acquire Transcorp, whose market value was N40 billion at the time, which was declined.
He had disclosed a monumental ambition to scale up that valuation to “at least N2 trillion.”
The botched acquisition had earlier in April spurred a series of off-market share purchases by the FBN Holdings chair, prompting a greenmail situation that took his haul in Transcorp to 6.3 per cent, making him its second-biggest shareholder ahead of Mr Elumelu.
In the following days, Mr Elumelu bucked up his holding in the firm to 25.9 per cent from 2.1 per cent.
That cost him $65 million, according to Bloomberg, with 11.7 billion shares acquired at different prices beginning on 27 April.
Mr Otedola later offloaded his substantial shareholdings to his rival, exiting the company’s top ownership.
Transcorp generates all its revenues within the country, according to its 2022 audited earnings report.
It runs three power plants, alone accounting for 2,000 megawatts or over 40 per cent of Nigeria’s total installed power-generating capacity, a strength that has endeared it to the FBN Holdings’ chair.
Last Month, the conglomerate acquired Abuja Electricity Distribution Company from United Bank for Africa (UBA), which took over the power distributor more than two years earlier over a $122 million debt. Mr Elumelu holds the biggest stake in UBA, which he also chairs.
PREMIUM TIMES presents a breakdown of The Elumelu family stake in Transcorp.
TONY ELUMELU
- 273.104 million shares held as of 31 December 2022.
- Total Shareholding: 273.104 million
HH CAPITAL LIMITED
- 293.983 million shares held as of 31 December 2022
- 9.697 billion shares bought @ various prices from 19 to 25 April 2023.
- 2 billion shares bought @ various prices on 27 April 2023.
- Total Shareholding: 11.991 billion
HH HOLDINGS LIMITED
- 273.546 million shares held as of 31 December 2022.
- Total Shareholding: 273.546 million
AWELE ELUMELU
- 2.063 billion shares bought on 2 and 5 May 2023 @ N3.12 per unit totalling N6.4 billion
- 7.373 million shares bought on 5 June 2023 @ various prices for N22 million
- 5.674 million shares bought on 4 May 2022 @ various prices for N6.7 million
- 35,675 shares bought on 9 May 2022 @ N1.20 per unit for N42,810
- Total Shareholding: 2.069 billion shares
NNEKA ELUMELU
- 3.462 million shares bought on 4 May 2022 @ various prices totalling N4 million
- 21,178 shares bought on 9 May 2022 @ N1.20 per unit for N25,414
- Total Shareholding: 3.483 million
OGOCHUKWU ELUMELU
- 4.135 million shares bought on 4 May 2022 @ N1.18 per unit for N4.879 million.
- Total Shareholding: 4.135 million
OGECHUKWU ELUMELU
- 4.159 million shares bought on 4 May 2022 @ N1.18 per unit totalling N4.9 million.
- Total Shareholding: 4.159 million
UGOCHUKWU ELUMELU
- 3.409 million shares bought on 4 May 2022 @ various prices for N4 million
- 17,799 shares bought on 9 May 2022 @ 1.2 per unit for N21,359
- Total Shareholding: 3.427 million
ONYEKACHUKWU ELUMELU
- 437,570 shares bought on 4 May 2022 @ N1.18 per unit for N516,333
- Total Shareholding: 437,570
ONYINYE ELUMELU
- 3.446 million shares bought on 4 May 2022 at various prices for N4 million
- 3,821 shares bought on 9 May 2022 @ 1.20 per unit for N4,585
- Total Shareholding: 3.450 million
ELUMELU TOBY ONYEMAECHI
Four hundred forty-four thousand eight hundred twenty-four shares were bought on 4 May 2022 at various prices for N514,241.
- 1,481 shares bought on 9 May 2022 @ 1.20 for N1,777
- Total Shareholding: 446,305
- Grand Total: 14.626 billion
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999