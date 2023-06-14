The Senate has constituted a 15-member committee to manage the welfare of the senators inaugurated on Tuesday.
The committee was constituted at a plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday.
Part of the committee’s responsibilities is to allocate offices and seats to the new senators.
The committee is chaired by Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), while the vice chairman is Darlington Nwokocha.
READ ALSO: PROFILES: Ex-Nigerian governors, ministers in 10th Senate
Other members are Ekpenyong Asuquo; Saliu Mustapha; Dandutse Mohammed; Francis Fadahunsi; Shuaibu Salisu; Aminu Abass; and Ibrahim Dankwambo.
Ireti Kingibe; Idiat Adebule; Ipalibo Banigo; Dave Umahi; Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo, and Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.
The plenary was adjourned to 4 July.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999