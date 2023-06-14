The Senate has constituted a 15-member committee to manage the welfare of the senators inaugurated on Tuesday.

The committee was constituted at a plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday.

Part of the committee’s responsibilities is to allocate offices and seats to the new senators.

The committee is chaired by Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), while the vice chairman is Darlington Nwokocha.

Other members are Ekpenyong Asuquo; Saliu Mustapha; Dandutse Mohammed; Francis Fadahunsi; Shuaibu Salisu; Aminu Abass; and Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Ireti Kingibe; Idiat Adebule; Ipalibo Banigo; Dave Umahi; Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo, and Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.

The plenary was adjourned to 4 July.

