The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has broken the silence on the issues in the state government over the ill health of the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Aiyedatiwa assumed office as acting governor on Tuesday after the House of Assembly confirmed receipt of a notice from the governor asking his deputy to assume the role.

Mr Akeredolu, according to state officials, is proceeding on leave to rest and take care of his health abroad.

But Mr Aiyedatiwa, in a statement on Wednesday, said rumours of conflicts within the state executive council were unfounded.

He said he had noted the concerns of residents about governance in the state, as well as the rumours and insinuations making the rounds.

“Let me aver without mincing words that rumour about the disruption of government activities are misplaced and only arose as a result of impatience and lack of proper understanding of the running of the government machinery,” the acting governor said.

“In any case, such misrepresentations and apparently baseless allusions are to be expected when political gladiators, by their activities in the build-up to party primaries and gubernatorial elections in any state, try to heat the polity. Ondo State cannot be an exception.

“It is, therefore, essential to assure our people that governance is on course in the State. Mr Governor has laid a solid foundation for One Administration in the State, and there is, undoubtedly, no politically debilitating division in the government. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, my boss, is a revered democrat who has consistently demonstrated his respect for the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended).

“It should be recalled that by his usual practice, he has always transmitted power to the Deputy Governor whenever he proceeds on annual vacation. This is what he has again re-enacted by transmitting power to proceed on a medical vacation.”

Mr Aiyedatiwa further noted that people, whenever the need arises, find time to rest and take care of their health when medically challenged.

He assured that the State Executive Council and the Parliament would continue to enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship in the duties to move the State forward.

“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

“I cannot but enjoin the political class to be guided by good conscience in the pursuit of ambition to sustain the atmosphere of peace and unfettered development that we have witnessed in our dear State in the last six years.

“Service to our people should, consequently, be the ultimate goal of our politicking. The sustained welfare of our people, the success of our administration and the victory of our great party in successive elections should, therefore, be our guiding principles. Our administration shall neither be deterred nor distracted. “Furthermore, let me assure you that the State Government will continue to uphold and pursue the constitutional primary responsibility of government to secure the lives and property of the people of the State. We are fully committed to the mandate we are holding in trust for the good people of Ondo State.

“On behalf of Mr Governor, l thank our people in Ondo State for your prayers, loyalty and support while also urging you to continue to keep calm and be law-abiding as the State Government remains focused and committed to the delivery of dividends of good governance to all.”

Mr Aiyedatiwa was in the spotlight as reports of squabbles over who ran the state government in Mr Akeredolu’s absence raged.

Stories about his alleged wife battery coincided with calls by opposition parties to transmit power to him as acting governor in view of the Governor’s health situation.

He had denied the allegations, and calm seems to have returned to the governor’s office.

