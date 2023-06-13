The Ogun State House of Assembly has shifted its inauguration to 20th June amid tension over the leadership of the House.

The clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, announced the postponement through a statement hours to the 10 a.m. inauguration of the Assembly on Tuesday.

“This is to inform you that the Holding of the First Session of the Tenth Assembly of the Ogun State Legislature has been postponed to Tuesday, 20th June 2023. Any inconvenience caused by this announcement is regretted,” the statement said.

However, the postponement might not be unconnected to a dispute over the seat of the Speaker of the House.

With the dissolution of the ninth assembly of the House on Friday, the shift in the inauguration of the 10th assembly has created a vacuum in the legislative arm of the state government for 11 days.

Dispute

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 17 of the 26 seats in the House, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the remaining nine seats.

The speaker in the last assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, who is facing a N2.5 billion fraud case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is seeking to retain the seat.

However, his former deputy, Oludaisi Elemide, is challenging him for the seat.

Mr Elemide, a loyalist of former Governor Olusegun Osoba, stepped down for Mr Oluomo in 2019.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Elemide, a three-time member of the assembly representing the Odeda constituency, is being backed by some lawmakers and is considered a serious threat to Mr Oluomo’s ambition.

With the 17 APC members-elect of APC divided between the two contestants, the PDP members are likely to decide who wins the election if they vote one way.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the governor’s intervention failed to settle the dispute.

The two contestants are from the Ogun Central senatorial district, the region expected to produce the speaker in line with the APC zoning arrangement.

It was further gathered that the PDP members-elect are waiting to vote against whoever the governor supports in the contest.

On Tuesday evening, the nine PDP members-elect marched to the assembly complex to protest against the postponement of the inauguration of the House, saying they were not properly communicated.

Speaking with journalists at the entrance of the assembly complex, a PDP member-elect, Olalekan Adeleye, from Odogbolu, expressed shock over the postponement of the inauguration.

Mr Adeleye said that no letter was issued for the postponement but a WhatsApp message which not all members-elect were aware of.

“What is happening here this morning is strange. We were in high spirit yesterday, hoping that we will resume here at 9 a.m. for our inauguration .

“To our dismay, we are locked out, and we started asking questions what happened and someone called my attention to a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by the Clerk of the House that the Inauguration has been postponed to June 20.

“The notice of this inauguration was sent via a proclamation letter written by the governor that the 10th assembly would start by June 13. And if there is going to be postponement, such proclamation letter should be withdrawn followed by another proclamation letter conveying the new date,” he said.

