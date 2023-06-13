The members of the 10th Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Jibrin Falgore of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) as the new speaker for the House.

The lawmakers also elected Mohammed Butu-Butu as the deputy speaker. The election was conducted during the inauguration of the new members at the hallowed chamber of the assembly.

The speaker’s election followed a nomination by a member representing Dala Constituency, Lawan Hussaini, who nominated Mr Falgore for the speakership.

He was seconded by Musa Kachako, a member representing Takai Constituency.

Both the speaker and his deputy were sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Ali Maje, by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Other assembly members were sworn in after the speaker and his deputy by the director of legal service of the assembly, Nasidi Aliyu.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker thanked God Almighty for his emergence and assured the state’s people that his doors would always remain open for positive advice.

He commended the members for believing in him.

The assembly also announced that the ruling party, the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), nominated Lawan Husaini, a member representing the Dala constituency, as the majority leader and Garba Shehu, as the deputy majority leader.

Muddasir Zawachiki member representing Kumbotso Constituency, is the new Chief Whip of the house.

Meanwhile, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) nominated Labaran Madari as the minority leader and Ayuba Labaran as Minority Whip.

NNPP has 26 members in the assembly while APC has 14 members.

