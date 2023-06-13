Uche Ugwu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, has emerged as speaker of the Enugu House of Assembly.

Mr Ugwu was elected by the 24 members of the House, on Tuesday, during the first session of the House at the assembly chamber in Enugu.

The first session of the eighth assembly was presided over by the Clerk of the House, Emma Udaya.

The lifespan of the previous House elapsed on 10 June.

Mr Ugwu, who represents Udi North Constituency in the assembly, was the deputy speaker in the previous House.

Nominations

Mr Ugwu was nominated for the position of the speaker by Iloabuchi Aniagu, the lawmaker representing Nkanu West State Constituency and seconded by Chukwudi Nwankwo, the member representing Awgu South Constituency.

There was no other nomination, prompting the clerk to declare Mr Ugwu the new speaker to replace the immediate past speaker of the House, Uchenna Ubosi.

The lawmaker representing Igbo-Etiti East Constituency, Ezenta Ezeani, was elected deputy speaker of the eighth assembly.

Jane Eneh of Awgu North Constituency nominated Mr Ezeani of Igbo-Etiti West Constituency.

The nomination was seconded by Okey Mba, the lawmaker representing Nkanu East Constituency.

Since there was no other nomination, Mr Ezeani was declared the deputy speaker of the eighth assembly by the clerk.

Like the new speaker, Mr Ezeani, the new deputy speaker, is a member of the PDP.

The eighth assembly is dominated by members of the Labour Party (LP).

The House comprises 14 LP members and 10 PDP members.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the LP could not lead the assembly despite being the majority party, given the provisions of the law and the standing order of the House.

The PDP had never lost any election in the state since 1999, until the 2023 general elections, when the LP won several federal and state legislative seats in the state.

The victories of the LP in the 2023 elections have been attributed to the effect of Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate who enjoyed swelling support during the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

