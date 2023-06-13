A former aspirant for the senate presidency, Abdulaziz Yari, has rejoiced with the new Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, after the latter was announced as the winner of the election.

Mr Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat Mr Yari, his only challenger, who secured 46 votes.

The election started around 8:45 a.m. on the floor of the Senate and was coordinated by the Clerk of the Senate.

After the results were announced, Mr Yari stood up to embrace Mr Akpabio, and they exchanged pleasantries with laughter.

Other Senators in the two camps were also seen exchanging pleasantries after the results were announced.

