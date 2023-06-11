Two major aspirants for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aliu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi, have withdrawn from the race.

Both men announced their withdrawal Sunday evening at the State House in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Betara, a serving lawmaker from Borno State, was considered a leading aspirant for the position until the ruling party, APC, and Mr Tinubu zoned the ticket to the North-west and declared support for Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna.

On Sunday, Messrs Betara and Gagdi announced their support for Mr Abbas.

The election of the new speaker will be held Tuesday after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Details later…

