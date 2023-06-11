The owner of a residential building in Lagos where illicit drugs were intercepted by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has fled.

Packs of the illicit drugs were recovered in the building in Maryland, Ikeja; the agency said in a statement on Sunday signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have uncovered a secret laboratory producing deadly illicit substance, Methamphetamine, in a residential community located in Ikeja Lagos state where already packaged sachets of the drug and various precursor chemicals used in the production were recovered,” the statement read.

“The clandestine laboratory located at No. 4 Bode Oluwo Street, Mende, Maryland Ikeja was stormed by anti-narcotics officers of the Agency on Tuesday 6th June after credible intelligence and surveillance confirmed the illicit substance was being produced in the duplex building.

“At the end of the search, one kilogram of already produced and packaged methamphetamine, quantities of precursor chemicals and other items used for the production of the deadly drug were recovered from the house while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing owner of the house.”

In another incident, the agency intercepted a consignment of 3.20kg skunk concealed in native black soap heading to the United Kingdom.

The illicit drugs were “intercepted at the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday 7th June and a freight agent involved in the attempt to export the illicit drug, Olowokudejo Oladele Tonyi, was arrested.”

The spokesperson also said that an attempt to export 3,000 pills of Tramadol 225mg concealed inside “women hair attachments” to Monrovia, Liberia, by a cargo agent, Akinwale Bolutife, through the Lagos airport was thwarted by its operatives.

The suspect was arrested during the outward clearance of passengers at the departure gate of terminal two of the airport.

Other suspects — Wasiu, Afolabi Banjo and Tijani Damilola – have been arrested for possessing illicit drugs.

“Officers of the Lagos Command of the Agency the previous day, Monday 5th June, arrested two suspects: Wasiu Saliu and Afolabi Banjo, with 247 kilograms of skunk at Oyingbo area of Lagos while Tijani Damilola was nabbed at Isheri with 12.5 litres of skuchies and 98kg of cannabis sativa belonging to a fleeing suspect recovered at Akerele area of Agege just as 12.5kg of the same substance was seized from Adebowale Babatunde after his arrest at Mushin on Thursday 8th June,” the statement concluded.

