“The February 2024 election in Senegal is an inflection point for the country, and arguably for the region writ large. It’s a country with a rich democratic tradition and a reputation as a democratic standard bearer,” said Jeff Smith, founding director of Vanguard Africa and co-creator producer of The Resistance Bureau, in Washington DC recently. “Yet, today, there is a president laying the foundation for an unprecedented third term and a populist challenger, with clearly authoritarian instincts, that are occupying most of the headlines,” Mr Smith said.

“This has caused increasing unrest in Senegal, as well as uncertainty abroad about the country’s trajectory. That’s why it is important to effectively engage the US and the broader pro-democracy community,” said Mr Smith.

In less than 12 months, Senegal faces an important election. Mr Smith told PREMIUM TIMES why the 2024 Senegalese election is a turning point, and why the US and international community should care. “The time is now to remind these audiences — both in Senegal and outside — that there is, in fact, an adult in the room, a former Prime Minister who, many seem to forget, finished second in the last presidential election,” further describing that “Idrissa Seck is a principled, experienced politician and a committed democrat. He simply needs to remind audiences of these basic facts.”

On recent reports which say that Vanguard Africa is the lead backer and supporter of former Prime Minister Seck’s advocacy in Washington, Mr Smith acknowledged his organization’s support of Mr Seck in Washington DC. “As with all of our partners on the continent, Vanguard Africa is honoured to be supporting him in his mission to bring ethical, accountable leadership to Senegal and to present voters with a viable option for the future,” said Mr Smith, making it clear that his public advocacy organization is the one backing Idrissa Seck.

Providing further details, he explained that “We will definitely recommend and plan accordingly for a trip to Washington, DC for Honourable Seck to meet with US Government officials — this strategic outreach will be crucial for the future of US-Senegal relations.”

Asked about the extent of the strategic communications and pro-democracy work Vanguard Africa will carry out for Mr Seck, he stated, “We will also recommend, as we do with all of our partners, committed engagement with the human rights and pro-democracy communities, as well as think tank leadership, to advocate for free, fair and credible elections in Senegal.” He added that Mr Seck “will effectively be the spokesperson for this movement. It’s important to us, and to Honourable Seck, to help build and then maintain a global community of those invested in a free and fair poll in Senegal — in effect, for Senegalese to have their votes respected and also defended if need be.”

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the US Department of State for comment, including on the now escalating violence. A State Department spokesperson said they empathize. “The United States is troubled and saddened by the ongoing violence and the resulting harm to lives, livelihoods, and stability. We offer our condolences to the loved ones of those who have died, and our wishes for the quick and full recovery of those injured. Senegal’s reputation for stable, democratic governance is well-deserved, and something for which the Senegalese people are rightfully proud. We encourage the Senegalese people to embrace their defining characteristics — peace, tolerance, generosity, and brotherhood — and to express their views in a peaceful manner.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration has elevated human rights and the defence of democracy in U.S. foreign policy, and Erin Barclay, the Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor has a vital role to play in executing on this commitment,” said the US Department of State spokesperson, reiterating US support for the Senegalese people.

The United States reaffirmed its support of the Senegalese people and their long-standing commitment to democracy, including through free and fair elections. It is ultimately up to the Senegalese people to decide the future of their country and to elect leaders who best represent them and their interests. The United States said it supports democratic processes that are legitimate, transparent, and inclusive and will continue to support Senegal’s electoral institutions and civil society in their important work.

“Senegal’s reputation for stable, democratic governance is well-deserved, and something for which the Senegalese people are rightfully proud. We will continue to support Senegal’s efforts to ensure free and fair elections that are held peacefully,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

