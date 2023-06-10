The outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says his subsequent re-election to the 10th Senate after he lost the presidential primary election was a war fought by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some of his constituents.

Mr Lawan said after he was defeated in the presidential primary of the APC, some members of his constituents approached him and persuaded him to return to the Senate.

The senate president, who represents Yobe North, made this known on Saturday while responding to a criticism raised by Rochas Okorocha (Imo West) at the valedictory session to mark the end of the 9th Senate.

Mr Lawan had a long battle with Bashir Machina, a former member of the House of Representatives, over the APC ticket for the district.

In February, the Supreme Court finally declared him the candidate of the APC in Yobe North against Bashir Machina, who the lower courts had affirmed as the party candidate for the district.

The senate president went on to win the 25 February senatorial election.

He has been in the National Assembly since 1999, beginning from the House of Representatives.

Criticisms

Mr Okorocha, who criticised the outgoing senate president, said he was surprised to see him return as a senator even though he did not obtain the senatorial ticket.

“I did not contest for the senate this period. I only contested for the office of senate president,” Mr Okorocha said.

“You are a very smart politician. How you came back [to the senate] is another chapter in our political history that we need to discuss.

“I was there in the field with you running for president. I never knew how you were able to meander, leaving some of us. Next time you must teach me how to do that. I want to be your student next time. It is more of ‘the more you look, the less you see.”

Responding, Mr Lawan said after he was defeated at the primary election, members of his constituents found him worthy to come back to the Senate.

“It was easy. I was there with you in the field, and after our defeat, my constituents thought they needed me again. They asked me to come back, and it was a tortious journey because we had to go through the courts. I didn’t even appeal the judgement that did not give me the contest.

“The party and the stakeholders appealed on my behalf up to the Supreme Court, so there is nothing critical or remarkable. In fact, you have nothing to learn from it,” the senate president said.

