First Lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, says her husband, President Bola Tinubu, granted her freedom to take independent decisions on political issues throughout her 12 years in the Senate.

Mrs Tinubu, who represents Lagos Central in the 7th, 8th and 9th Senate, said she always ran to her husband for advice whenever she was confused and needed to take critical decisions about her political career.

The First Lady, a three-term senator, said this on Saturday while giving her remarks at the valedictory session to mark the end of the ninth Senate.

She was also a member of the seventh senate (2011-2015) and eight Senate (2015-2019).

“My thanks will go to my husband for giving me the support … and he gives me little advice when I seek it.

“He gave me the freedom to be myself and to be able to make the contributions I felt were necessary for our people, especially the women and our youths.

“I did all that was required of every legislator, motions, bills, even some bills that were assented to as law. I can only just be grateful to God for what He has done and for the people I met here even though we might not understand each other, but we used to relate with each other with respect, and I believe that we can build a nation that even our young ones will be proud of,” she said.

Family

Mrs Tinubu said at one point, she wanted to retire from politics and concentrate on her family, but God helped her to reverse the decision.

She noted that her journey in the Senate for 12 years was possible because God stood by her side.

“God sustained me for three terms, from the 7th assembly, 8th assembly and 9th assembly, and I am still confused myself how I have been able to continue this journey.

“At a time, I even thought that let me retire and begin to face my family because serving the nation takes a lot of sacrifices, and it starts with a sacrifice from your home, your children, and even your better half. It takes a lot of sacrifices to want to give time to serve the nation at the same time, but it is a great privilege for all of us that are here,” the first lady said.

