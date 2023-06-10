Some senators have rejected suggestions that the outgoing ninth senate was a mere “rubber stamp” to the executive arm.

Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) and Kabir Barkiya (APC-Katsina) said the ninth senate, whose legislative year ends today with the ongoing valedictory session, has performed well.

There have been allegations that the 2019-2023 Senate was a mere rubber stamp to the executive, with critics insisting that it did not exercise its role of checking the executive.

Mr Moro, who will be returning to the 10th Senate, said the lawmakers were committed to a better Nigeria.

“With all sense of responsibility, the ninth Senate has performed fairly well.

“It’s unfortunate that certain things took place which warranted the nicknaming of the ninth Senate as a mere rubber stamp.

“Sometimes some of the criticisms of the activities of the senate of the 9th assembly are borne out of lack of proper understanding of the dynamics of parliamentary practice.

“And then, of course, the relationship between the executive and the legislature, law-making and providing for good governance does not require avoidable confrontations.

“It is not everything that comes from the executive that is wrong as people will want to think.”

Mr Moro, a former interior minister, said bills by the Executive that the Senate rejected included the Inland Water Authority (amendment) Bill.

“The bill to amend the Inland Water Authority Act was rejected. It is a bill that the executive had long wanted, by our own understanding.

“That bill would have been introduced through the back door because the House of Representatives would have passed it. They needed the concurrence of the Senate to make it go through.

“Some appointments by the immediate past administration were rejected.

“It is not in all circumstances that the Senate had looked like a lame dog senate or a rubber stamp.

“In exceptional circumstances, I think the senate had stood up to the bidding and had done the right thing to ensure that the right things were done for Nigerians.”

On the successes of the ninth Senate, the lawmaker said that it introduced some innovations.

“Some reformative activities are taking place, amendments have been made to old and traditional ways of doing things.

“We have created a new innovative platform for activities to take place with less human touch and more digital application or technology.”

Mr Moro further said that the electoral process, despite the human errors that had complicated the electoral process, witnessed a good attempt at introducing technology into the electoral process.

He said the intention was to minimise the human limitations that had occasioned the scuttling of the electoral process.

“Our efforts were targeted at introducting fine technology.

“For some of us, who would have expected that the electoral process is digitised all through from accreditation to voting to the transmission of results, calculation of results, all of them would have been technology-driven.”

For Barkiya, the actions taken by the ninth senate were nothing compared to attracting the tag “rubber stamp”.

He said all bills and motions were debated and voted for, so calling the ninth Senate rubber stamp would hold no water.

Mr Barkiya said that the outgoing assembly had recorded so many successes including passing the Constitution amendment bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), now an Act.

(NAN)

