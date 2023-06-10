Outgoing Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, could not control his emotions during the valedictory session of the chamber on Saturday, as he recounted his ordeal in a case involving N7.1 billion fraud allegedly perpetuated during his tenure as governor of Abia State.

Mr Kalu, who was governor between 1999 and 2007, was tried alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited, and Udeh Udeogu, the director of finance and accountant of the Abia Government House, during his tenure.

The former governor and his co-defendant were found guilty and convicted for diverting money from the state government coffers in December 2019.

Mr Kalu was already serving a 12-year jail term for the crime when the Supreme Court, in May 2020, nullified the proceedings leading to his and his co-defendants’ conviction.

The outgoing chief whip burst into tears when he spoke on the allegations while giving his remarks to mark the end of the ninth Senate on Saturday.

“I never lacked. When the PDP that I was governor for two terms was being formed, I brought every money they used in forming that party, every penny in 1997 and 1998. I later became a thief, and people I gave transport money from my house to VI became agents: this is what Nigeria represents.

“I want to thank my colleagues for giving me the voice of uninterrupted support because this country is not fair to so many of us.

“I have three factories in Lagos, Nigeria. I have two factories in Otta. I have factories in Aba, and I am a thief, and people that have not displayed where their source of wealth came from are not thieves. I leave everything in the hands of God,” he spoke in tears.

Mr Kalu, a member of the Third Republic House of Representatives, represents Abia North Senatorial District in the outgoing Senate and was reelected during the 25 February National Assembly election. He is one of the aspirants for senate president of the 10th Senate, which will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

