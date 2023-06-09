As uncertainty surrounds the state of health of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged him to hand over to the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It is the second time the party is raising issues regarding the health of Mr Akeredolu, after calling out the state government last week on the governor’s whereabouts.

The governor has been on an extended vacation and this is widely assumed in the state to be connected to his state of health.

In fact, a rumour had circulated in Ondo that Mr Akeredolu was dead, but the state government quickly debunked it.

The Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, in a statement earlier in the week, said the governor was in a good state of health.

A video clip had earlier been released showing Mr Akeredolu in a home setting watching the English FACup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United played on Saturday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had also asked the state government to be open to the citizens on their governor’s health condition.

It has now been gathered that the situation is also causing tension in the state executive council, where some members are alleged to be opposed to a transfer of power to the deputy governor as prescribed by the constitution when the governor is incapacitated or away for a long period.

There has also been a seeming smear campaign against the deputy governor with reports suddenly appearing that he is in the habit of beating his wife.

Mr Aiyedatiwa has denied the allegation.

The SDP in a statement on Thursday, said the deputy governor should be allowed to take over in an acting capacity while Mr Akeredolu attends to his health.

“As we write this, our dear governor has refused to hand over to his deputy in an acting capacity while his whereabouts remain unknown,” Chairman of the party, Stephen Adewale, said.

“In the past seven days, President Tinubu has met with the APC Governors’ Forum twice. During each of those meetings, matters of national importance were discussed.

“Nearly all the governors were in attendance, and those who could not make it had their deputies fill in for them.

“The only state that was conspicuously missing in terms of representation at the two meetings is our dear Ondo State.

“While he recuperates, therefore, we call on Governor Akeredolu to immediately hand over to constitutionally delegate power to the deputy in Acting capacity so as to keep the state running effectively.

READ ALSO:

“And if he is strong enough to preside over the affairs of the state as his people claimed, then it is well past time for Governor Akeredolu to show up and prove the doubting Thomases wrong.”

The SDP also called on leaders in the state to help it avoid a constitutional crisis.

“This is not the time for them to hide in their cocoon of imperturbability. This is not the time for the ‘Governor is getting better and everything is going on smoothly in the Ondo State’ nonsense spewed by APC apologists and many politicians who are abetting the governor to shirk his constitutional responsibility,” Mr Adewale further said.

“Unknown to these praise singers and those who have chosen silence over talking, no one suffers adversity alone and misery often seeks new neighbourhoods to occupy. No matter how these silent stakeholders in Ondo might feel, we will all be touched in varying degrees should this issue be allowed to deteriorate.

“A prolonged uncertainty over the administration of Ondo State will cost the state untoward setback. There is no doubt about this. And that is why silence is dangerous now. Ondo State is in a rare moment in time when only genuine, exhaustive, and wide-ranging conversations can save the impending storm. This is the time to start the constitutional conversations.

“It is disturbing that a man who once sat atop the highest chair at the Nigeria Bar Association, who actively participated in denouncing an ailing head of state when the latter refused to hand over to his deputy, and who has devoted his entire life to defending the constitution of the land would blatantly and deliberately flout that very constitution.”

However, the information commissioner, Mrs Ademola-Olateju, in a statement on Thursday, dismissed the report that the state cabinet was divided over the incapacitation of the governor.

She described the report as malicious and designed to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“The attention of Ondo State Government has been drawn to a skewed report in an online newspaper, on the purported split in the Cabinet of the Ondo State Government,” the statement reads.

“This malicious report toes the same insidious path of perfidy already trodden by certain purveyors of speculatory hagiography designed to mislead unsuspecting members of the public.

“Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, is not incapacitated. The finality with which the report concluded on his state of health is most unfortunate. Another online medium had peddled the wicked lie on the demise of the Governor in Germany, when he was resting in Ibadan.

“The Cabinet cannot be ‘disunited’ when directives emanate from the office of the Governor. There is no ambiguity in that respect. Members of the public are enjoyed to disregard the wicked rumour of incapacitation. We reiterate that the Governor has been discharging the functions of his office effectively.

“Governance requires collectivity. The fixation on the governor is mischievous. There is no crisis in the State. Political jobbers should steer clear.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

