A 30-year-old photographer on Wednesday allegedly hanged himself inside his bedroom in Babura Local Government, Jigawa State, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) said.

Adamu Shehu, the spokesperson of the NSCDC, said the photographer, Usman Goga, committed suicide four months after his marriage.

His wife discovered his body after she returned home from a visit to relatives.

“The deceased’s wife said her husband dropped her at one of his relatives’ houses that fateful day (Wednesday) around 2:00 p.m. with a promise to pick her up later in the evening, but he never returned to do so, Mr Shehu added.

“Around 5:00 p.m., the wife called his phone severally without response which made her took a commercial vehicle back home, and on reaching there, she realised that she was without keys and decided to call his phone again, yet there was no response.

“She requested the assistance of the commercial motorcyclist to jump over the fence and unlock the main entrance from inside. Upon opening the door, she saw her husband’s motorcycle parked inside, which is very unusual.

“She hurried inside, where she saw the body his body hanging from a ceiling fan hook in their bedroom. She fainted at the horrific sight, and it was the motorcyclist who shouted for help, and neighbours rushed to the scene,” Mr Shehu narrated.

According to the official, the remains of the photographer were then untied, brought down and rushed to the hospital, where he was certified dead by a medical practitioner.

“Investigation into the incident revealed that a bedside drawer was used on top of a 6′ by 6′ sized bed to reach the ceiling where the hook is fixed, and the rope was tied to it; the bedside drawer was then pushed off possibly with legs too dislodged or rather suspend the body from the hook.

“Close associates (of the deceased) disclosed that the deceased has an inherent mental disorder that turns up occasionally. He married his wife about four months ago and was living happily with his wife until the unfortunate incident. Further Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

