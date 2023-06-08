President Bola Tinubu is meeting with some former and current governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who are members of the G5 governors, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The G5 governors comprise four former governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuany (Enugui, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and the current governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

The group came about after the PDP presidential primaries, where former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, defeated Mr Wike and others to become the party’s presidential candidate.

The G5, led by Mr Wike, demanded the resignation of the former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party to achieve a “regional balance”. While making the demands, they openly opposed Atiku and refused to campaign for him.

In addition, Mr Wike, on several occasions, admitted to working with the APC during the presidential election, which Mr Tinubu won in the state.

Before the election, the G-5 group met with Mr Tinubu outside the country, and many believe an agreement was reached between them.

Messrs Wike and Makinde have had a couple of meetings with Mr Tinubu. However, this is the first meeting with all the G5 members.

READ ALSO:

Messrs Ortom, Uguwanyi and Ikpeazu lost their bids to move to the Senate as they were defeated at the polls, while Mr Makinde got re-elected for a second term.

Since his inauguration, Mr Tinubu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been holding meetings with different groups, including opposition politicians.

It is not clear what the agenda of the ongoing meeting is.

Details later…..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

