The second game of matchday three at the ongoing Super Six competition in Lagos ended in a 1-1 draw as Sunshine Stars and Remo Stars ended the Southwestern Derby in a stalemate.

The final score in the derby clash was identical to what obtained in the Enyimba and Bendel Insurance cracker which was played earlier in the day.

The battle of stars as it was called was a crucial encounter for both teams who sought their first win in the championship.

It was Remo Stars who got the first goal in the 12th minute from Samuel Anakwe’s flicking shot to Sodiq Ismail’s cross.

But while Remo Stars thought they could nick the maximum points, Sunshine Stars restored parity in the 46th minute through Lucky Gyan to keep the Sky Blue Stars waiting for their first win.

The game

The derby game as expected started with so much energy and in less than a minute, Ogunrinde’s free kick went directly into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal.

A minute later, Remo Stars had another moment to attack after Samuel Anakwe intercepted Achi Nnaemaka and then passed to Philip Odubia whose cross was parried to a throw-in by Imo Ikemdinachi.

In the fifth minute, Mafeng Pam’s shot went sideways and three minutes later, Philip Odubia’s attempt to Samuel Anakwe’s cross was ruled offside.

The Sky Blue Stars did not hesitate to break the deadlock in the 12th minute after Captain Nduka Junior’s free kick went to Ismail Sodiq who then launched a cross towards the goalscorer, Anakwe.

Four minutes later, Anakwe’s chance for a brace was halted after Ogunrinde’s cross to the attacker was ruled offside.

At the cusp of the first half, Sunshine Stars had a chance for an equaliser from Vincent Temitope but his effort was saved by Goalkeeper Kayode Bankole.

Sunshine Stars restored parity a few seconds into the second half from Lucky Gyan’s header.

Remo Stars had the chance to win the game when goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal made a gaffe into the legs of Junior Lokosa from Adams Olamilekan’s thunderbolt shot but the striker fired above goal range in the 73rd minute.

Hard as both teams tried to get a winning goal, they were unsuccessful as the game ended in a 1-1.

In the day’s final fixture, Lobi Stars and Rivers United battled to a barren draw.

With the outcome from the matchday three games, Enyimba and Rivers United are tied on five points but the People’s Elephant have a slight edge having scored more goals than the defending champions.

