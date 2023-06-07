The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, held separate valedictory meetings with his legislative aides and members of the Senate Press Corps.

Mr Lawan thanked his staff for making his tenure a success and applauded members of the Senate Press Corps for being a worthy partner of the Ninth Senate.

The Senate president first met with members of the Senate Press Corps, where he commended the reporters for adequate and accurate coverage of the activities of the Ninth Senate.

“Just like we in the Ninth Senate said that we worked for national interest, this Senate Press Corps has also worked for the national interest. We can’t ask for a better Senate Press Corps than this one,” Mr Lawan said.

The Senate president recalled the many achievements of the Ninth Senate and Ninth National Assembly.

“But who would have known that we have done that if you didn’t tell the world? We have done so many things. You reported those things that we have done, and one thing I can say here is that you remain factual. You remain truthful in reporting whatever happened in the Senate.

“In fact, you are worthy partners of the Ninth Senate. We appreciate your commitment. We appreciate your patriotism.

“For us and particularly for me, this Ninth National Assembly, no matter what anybody will call it, we have done what we should do to ensure service delivery by the executive arm of government to Nigerians.

“At the last count, former President Muhammadu Buhari assented to about 112 bills in the last four years. Some of them extremely crucial and critical bills…that have come to reform either our economy or the oil industry or our social environment, or our electoral process. He said these are things that “we are very happy about, and we have been able to achieve them.

“On the whole, this Ninth National Assembly has made its marks in the areas of legislation, representation and oversight. This is an opportunity for us to commend you for telling Nigerians about us and what we do here exactly the way it should be,” Mr Lawan said.

He urged the Senate Press Corps to extend similar cooperation and support to the 10th Senate and its leadership.

At another similar meeting with his legislative aides, the senate president thanked them for their contributions in different capacities.

“I want to thank God for his blessings that today, close to four years, we didn’t have to run all over the place, fire on the mountain. That we have been able to work very peacefully in the Senate and between the Senate and the House of Representatives and between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government,” Mr Lawan said.

Responding on behalf of the legislative aides, the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Babagana Aji, thanked the Senate president for the privilege and opportunity to serve.

