One of the aspirants for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly, Abdul’aziz Yari, says his focus if elected, is to ensure that Nigerians’ aspiration for good governance is achieved.

Mr Yari said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, promising to be a senate president for all Nigerians if given the mandate.

“In all our activities in the Senate, under my leadership, by the grace of the Almighty Allah, I shall be completely democratic, open and serve only the interest of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Mr Yari, a former Zamfara governor, assured of ensuring a firm, transparent and purposeful National Assembly ready to partner with the executive to deliver a secured, united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It is important to state, with the permission of my bosses, that I possess the requisite experience, competence, capacity and national acceptance to lead the Senate at this point in time.

“As you all know, I have over the years built strong connections among the various peoples of Nigeria across the 36 states and the FCT, and I understand the nuances of our nation.

“We will build on such ties, connections and experience to heal our nation, foster strong synergies and unity in our country.

“I want to assure you that the National Assembly which we seek to lead will be stable, proactive, listen to and pursue the genuine aspiration and yearnings of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Mr Yari added: “It is for these reasons that I put myself forward with the support of majority of my colleagues and bosses to lead the 10th Senate.

“As fellow stakeholders in this democratic project, I seek your support as always in this noble mission.which primary objectives are stability, unity, economic development and wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

Also Speaking, Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi) said that 67 senators were in support of Mr Yari’s aspiration.

“I did a political calculation; 2003; 2007; 2011, and 2015 consecutively, our latest count as of last night (Tuesday) was 67 and more are coming by the grace of God.”

He expressed optimism that Mr Yari would lead the Senate to the promised land.

“That is why we are following him. We know the game; we know the temperament there. There is no one single individual that knows it all either in the House of Representatives or in the Senate.

“So he needs experienced hands like us to be able to guide you to achieve what is required.

“If we make a mistake in choosing our leaders, we can at any given time remove him.”

He urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow senators to choose their leaders freely.

“Just as the nation chooses you as a president and party chairman, allow the senators to choose their own leader,” he said.

Mr Ningi said Sani Musa (APC-Niger), Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu and Senator-elect Osita Izunaso were still in alliance talks.

“Musa, Kalu, Izunaso, Yari are in one camp. Discussions are still ongoing. In the politics of the National Assembly, everything is possible,” he said.

On his part, Samaila Kaila (APC-Bauchi) said he was in support of Mr Yari’s aspiration.

“We are supporting Yari to win, but anyone that emerges, we will support Tinubu’s administration; he will not work against democracy and against the democratic process.

(NAN)

