President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Akume, a former governor of Benue State and former senator, was appointed on Friday to handle the administrative organisation of the new government.

The new SGF, who is taking over from Boss Mustapha, took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office.

The brief event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Ahmad Lawan as well as some serving and former governors.

The governors include AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue, and former governor of Nasarawa, Tanko Al-Makura.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, FolasadeYemi-Esan, and the spouse of the new SGF, Regina Akume, also attended the event.

Mr Akume is a former minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2023.

The new SGF was the senator representing Benue North-West Senatorial District from 2007 to 2019.

He was also the minority leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015.

(NAN)

