A former Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has appealed against a judgement that dismissed his call for the arrest and prosecution of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Keyamo, a top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), filed the appeal on Tuesday, a day after the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed his suit and awarded N10 million costs against him for filing a “frivolous and vexatious” suit.

He asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja, where he filed his notice of Appeal on Tuesday, to send the suit back to the Federal High Court for a fresh hearing by another judge.

The former minister had in his suit called for the arrest and prosecution of Atiku over a claim by a man who highlighted in an affidavit some alleged corrupt practices of the opposition figure while he was Nigeria’s Vice-President between 1999 and 2007.

He sued Atiku along with the three anti-corruption agencies, which had ignored his 72 hours ultimatum to arrest and prosecute Atiku. The agencies are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The trial judge, James Omotosho, in his judgement on Monday, dismissed the suit on various grounds, including that Mr Keyamo lacked the legal right to file such a suit.

The judge, who also described the suit as an abuse of the court process, noted that Mr Keyamo’s 72 hours notice to the anti-corruption agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku was insufficient.

He added that the former minister rushing to court to file the suit was done in bad faith, more so from a lawyer of his standing.

Mr Keyamo’s suit came about a month before the 25 February presidential election in which Atiku was a major challenger to the ruling APC’s then-presidential candidate, President Bola Tinubu.

Appeal

But contesting the judge’s reasoning, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former spokesperson for the ruling APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 23 February election had vowed to appeal against the judgement.

On Tuesday, he shared on his verified Twitter account his notice of appeal containing three grounds that he put forward to challenge Monday’s verdict.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 PRESS RELEASE BY FESTUS KEYAMO CHAMBERS KEYAMO TAKES BATTLE OVER SPV SAGA TO APPEAL COURT; FILES APPEAL AGAINST COURT ORDER DISMISSING SUIT TO COMPEL INVESTIGATION OF ATIKU Earlier today, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, filed an appeal against the ruling of…

The document showed he filed the appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja with Atiku alongside the CCB, the ICPC, and the CCB joined as co-respondents.

As one of his three grounds of appeal, Mr Keyamo argued that the trial judge erred when he dismissed his suit because the 72 hours he gave the anti-corruption agencies to arrest, investigate and prosecute Atiku was insufficient.

“The decision of the trial court to dismiss the appellant’s suit merely because he gave the 2nd to the 4th respondents 72 hours ultimatum to investigate the 1st respondent (Atiku) was rash and occasioned a miscarriage of justice in the circumstances of this case,” his notice of appeal read in part.

Under his second grounds of appeal, the former minister maintained that “the award of cost of N5 million in favour of the 1st respondent (Atiku) and the 3rd respondent (ICPC) by the trial court was not done judicially and judiciously in the circumstances of this case”.

He said the cumulative N10 million costs awarded against him were baseless, as he only exercised “his rights in law in a case which he reasonably believed to be true and in the public interest, the courts being established for such purposes.”

He also faulted the verdict under his third grounds of appeal by contending that the trial judge erred when he relied on Atiku’s letter to the three anti-corruption agencies of 16 January 2023 to hold that the suit was frivolous, vexations, and an abuse of court process.

The details of the letter were not stated in Mr Keyamo’s notice of appeal.

But he said the court jumped the gun by hastily deciding based on the letter’s content.

“The propriety or otherwise of the appellant’s letter of 16 January 2023 was the main issue to be determined in the substantive suit, not at this interlocutory stage,” the senior lawyer wrote.

He, therefore, urged the court to set aside the trial court’s decision and sent the suit back to the Federal High Court “for hearing and determination of the merits before another judge of the Federal High Court.”

Background

Mr Keyamo had, in January, given Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption agencies 72 hours ultimatum to arrest and prosecute Atiku. His call was based on an allegation by a man who claimed to be Atiku’s former aide that the PDP presidential candidate while being Nigeria’s Vice-President, set up Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial fraud.

He said the claim by the man, identified as Michael Achimugu, was a case of money laundering, breach of the code of conduct for public officers, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation that the anti-corruption agencies should investigate.

The ultimatum expired with no action taken by the anti-graft agencies

He then filed his suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja to seek an order compelling the three agencies to arrest and prosecute Atiku over the allegations against him.

In the suit he filed through his counsel, Festus Ukpe, the former minister sought an order of the court to CCB, EFCC and ICPC to invite or arrest Atiku, Nigeria’s former vice president.

He asked the court to order the agencies to investigate and prosecute Atiku based on the claims contained in an affidavit deposed to by one Michael Achimugu, alleging that Atiku used a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to enrich himself while he was Vice President of Nigeria corruptly.

In response to the suit, Atiku, through his counsel Mike Ozekhome, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, raised a preliminary objection to the suit, contending that Mr Keyamo lacked the basis to institute the said suit, having failed to disclose what he suffered over and beyond other members of the public.

Mr Ozekhome further contended in his written brief that Mr Keyamo did not disclose any wrong done to him by Atiku or what damage he had suffered. He described the former minister as a busybody and meddlesome interloper, as the entire suit disclosed no reasonable cause of action whatsoever.

Arguing the matter before the judge, Benson Igbanoi, a lawyer from Mr Ozekhome’s law firm, also contended that the suit constituted a gross abuse of office, the plaintiff being a public officer occupying a public office and using public funds to file and prosecute the legal action.

He further contended that the suit was instituted in bad faith, frivolous, vexatious and, therefore, a waste of judicial time.

The court upheld Mr Ozekhome’s arguments in its judgement on Monday.

