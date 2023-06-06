Ahead of the official commencement of campaign activities on 14 June, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates participating in the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

The commission approved the list of the candidates and their running mates at a meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, said in a statement.

The commission had scheduled Saturday, 11 November, for the governorship elections in the three states.

The three are among the eight states where off-cycle governorship polls are held at different times due to the outcomes of previous litigations. The other states are Anambra, Osun, Ekiti, Edo and Ondo.

Mr Okoye said the commission approved the list per the electoral laws.

“The decision is in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day, i.e. Friday 9th June 2023, following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022,” he said.

According to Mr Okoye, all the 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi State, while 17 would field candidates in Imo and 16 in Bayelsa State.

He said only three political parties had female candidates –two in Bayelsa State and one in Kogi State. None of the parties fielded a female candidate in Imo state.

Among those listed as candidates are the incumbent governors of Imo and Bayelsa States, Hope Uzodinma and Douye Diri. They are flying the flags of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their respective States.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye wins Kogi PDP guber primary

Also on the list are a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Bayelsa governor, Timipre Sylva, who is the APC candidate in the state, a former senator, Dino Melaye, who is the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, the APC candidate and Murtala Yakubu of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) also in Kogi.

Mr Okoye added that the commission had uploaded the list of the candidates on its website and would paste them in its offices in the three states.

See the Full list

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

