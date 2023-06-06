A professor of Social and Environmental Forestry at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Opeyemi Ajewole, was reportedly shot dead on Monday by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

The university’s spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone. She, however, declined to confirm whether the deceased was murdered or not, saying it was the responsibility of the police to do that.

“We learnt that he was shot yesterday, and he’s dead, but we are not the one to confirm. The university cannot confirm that he was killed. It’s the police that can confirm,” she said in a telephone conversation.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the police had confirmed the death of the 61-year-old professor and that they promised to provide further information.

“The matter is under investigation. Updates would be provided accordingly,” the spokesperson for the Oyo State command, Adewale Osifeso, told NAN.

Another lecturer kidnapped in October

In October 2022, another lecturer at the university, Adigun Agbaje, was abducted by gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan highway in an operation that reportedly claimed the life of a police officer.

Two students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, were kidnapped alongside Mr Agbaje.

Mr Agbaje of the Department of Political Science in UI was at the time said to be on sabbatical at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, in Ogun State.

About Ajewole

Until his death, Mr Ajewole was a senior lecturer at the university. He held a PhD in Forest Economics, an M.Phil. in Forest Economics, M.Sc. in Agricultural Economics, and B.Sc in Forest Resources Management, all from the University of Ibadan.

