The Nigerian Labour Congres (NLC) on Monday said it will no longer proceed with its nationwide strike planned for Wednesday.

The resolution was contained in a notice signed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo.

The decision came after a six-hour meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the notice seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the parties agreed that the NLC will suspend notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

“The TUC and the NLC to continue ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions,” the notice said.

“The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.”

The NLC and other workers’ unions had threatened to embark on strike to protest the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the Nigerian government.

More to come…

