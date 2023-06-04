The Kano State government on Sunday demolished Daula Hotel, a three-star hotel reconstructed by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje under a Private Public Partnership arrangement.

The government also demolished another structure, at Hajj Camp, sold to private individuals by the immediate past administration of the state.

The Daula Hotel, consisting of 50 rooms, four executive rooms, a restaurant and other facilities, was reconstructed into a three-star hotel and commissioned on 27 May by Mr Ganduje, two days before he left office.

The new Kano governor, Abba Yusuf, had promised to demolish alleged illegal structures on government land sold by the immediate past administration.

Sunday’s demolition followed the demolition of a three-storey building with 90 shops located on a race course at the Nasarawa GRA.

The demolition of the Daula Hotel came barely nine days after Mr Ganduje commissioned it. He said the hotel would be run on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to make it more efficient.

“In our efforts to improve commercial activities in Kano state and increase the revenue generation for the state, we decided to look at some abandoned government infrastructures so that we can see how they can be remodelled and introduce innovations to make them more functional and useful to the people of the kano state.

“Daula Hotel was not functional for over twenty-five years, which made it a den of drug addicts, we decided to show some power of public-private partnership, and we invited private concerns, and they remodelled it to this level; its better than the original structure established during the administration of first governor of Kano, Audu Bako.

“This three-star hotel is on board to increase the infrastructure facility of Kano as a meagre city and bring revenue to the state, Mr Ganduje said while commissioning the hotel last week.

The Kano state government is yet to speak about the demolition

