Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed, has been elected as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF).

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, emerged as the vice chairman of the forum.

They were elected on Saturday at a retreat for elected PDP officials held in Bauchi State.

Mr Mohammed replaced Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, also at the retreat.

At the retreat, the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, urged the party’s governors to work together and support the party’s senators-elect.

“I want to reiterate, on the issue of the National Assembly, we have to know we are an opposition. To remain relevant, we must work together as one family. That is the only way you will be able to ensure that your relevance is being determined.”

Atiku criticises Tinubu over Fuel subsidy

In his remarks, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, criticised the removal of subsidy by the administration of Bola Tinubu.

Mr Atiku described the gesture as a “knee-jerk policy.”

“Between 1999 and 2007, the PDP government initiated the petroleum subsidy removal, and I chaired the committee. We achieved subsidy removal in two phases but only after providing palliatives to those most affected by the subsidy removal.

“We have the experience as a party in government. That is what we would have done and not just announced subsidy removal without discussion with the affected sectors of the economy. I think Nigerians should appreciate what they have temporarily lost.”

Wike absent

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was conspicuously absent at the retreat.

Governors present at the retreat were Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Others were the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas; the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Dare and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Kogi State governorship candidate, Dino Melaye, serving senators and House of Representatives members of the PDP, were also in attendance.

Senators-elect and members-elect elect of the party were also at the retreat.

