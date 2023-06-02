The Nigeria Police Force on Friday in Lafia presented cheques valued at N61 million to families of officers who died on duty in Nasarawa State.

A statement by Ramhan Nasel, the spokesman of the Nasarawa Command of the Force, said that Mohammed Baba, the commissioner, presented the cheques.

The statement indicated that the families of 106 officers benefitted from the gesture.

“The gesture is an initiative of IGP Family Welfare Scheme, Group Personal Accident and Group Life Assurance aimed at improving the living standard of the benefiting families,” it added.

Mr Nansel quoted Mr Baba as sympathising with the beneficiaries and appreciating the Inspector-General of Police for his love and support for the families of deceased officers and others injured in the course of duty.

Mr Baba urged the beneficiaries to use the token judiciously to cater for the families.

(NAN).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

